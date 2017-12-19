Pope Oks first step toward sainthood for "Rosary Priest"

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Rev. Patrick Peyton, the Roman Catholic priest who preached to millions of people using radio, television and film and coined the phrase "the family that prays together stays together," is moving a step closer to possible sainthood.

The Vatican said Tuesday that Pope Francis had approved a decree asserting that Peyton lived a life of heroic Christian virtue. The Vatican must now certify a miracle attributed to his intercession in order for him to be beatified. A second miracle is needed for him to be made a saint.

Peyton, known as the "Rosary Priest" for his penchant to pray with rosary beads, staged massive prayer rallies around the world and used Hollywood stars including Bing Crosby and Lucille Ball to spread his message of prayer. He died in 1992.