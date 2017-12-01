Taiwan welcomes millionth visitor from South Korea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A new milestone in tourism from South Korea was recorded as the number of South Korean visitors this year has reached 1 million, said the Tourism Bureau.

According to the CNA, Taiwan welcomed its millionth visitor from South Korea on Monday (Dec. 18). Kim Hyein planned to stay in Taiwan for four days and three nights.

To celebrate this new record, the fortunate visitor was given various gifts from sponsors such as air tickets from EVA Air, hotel vouchers from Mandarin Oriental Taipei, LDC Hotels & Resorts, The Grand Hi-Lai Hotel in Kaohsiung, and Promisedland Resort & Lagoon in Hualien. Besides, supermarket chain Carrefour also offered her a coupon worth NT$3,000.

The section chief at the bureau's International Travel Division, Huang Yi-ping (黃怡平), said the figure is the result of several marketing campaigns to introduce Taiwan as the ideal travel destination in South Korea over several years, CNA reported.

The campaigns, which started in 2012 with an online short film shot at Sun Moon Lake and in 2013 with a Korean TV series called "Grandpas Over Flowers", have made Taiwan rise from the 11th most popular foreign travel destination for South Koreans in 2012 to seventh in 2016.