Taroko Gorge lauded as 'Yosemite of Taiwan' by LA Times

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taroko Gorge, one of Taiwan's great natural wonders lying along Taiwan's east coast, has been recently covered by the Los Angeles Times for its stunning scenic views.

Reporter Chistopher Reynolds visited Taroko National Park recently with a local guide to hike alongside the Shakadang River in Taroko National Park, which he called "Taiwan’s version of Yosemite." The jungles that he encountered reminded him of Chinese brush paintings "with a clear river and creeping mist."

He described the sea below the Qingshui Cliffs (清水斷崖) as a "shade of milky turquoise" that travelers would expect to see in the Bahamas.

The reporter also had a breathtaking hiking tour at Zhuilu Old Trail (錐麓古道) and challenged the dangerous 3-foot-wide cliff trail. He also encountered a pair of hikers from Ireland on the trail and all agreed on its danger and beauty.

Hualien, a home to Taroko Gorge, was voted as one of the “Top Destinations on the Rise in Asia” by the TripAdvisor community in late 2016. Apart from Taroko National Park, Ching-shui cliff and Chishingtan Scenic Area are also named as Hualien's must-visit destinations in the poll.

