Survivors, VIPs commemorate 1 year since Berlin attack

By  Associated Press
2017/12/19 16:17

BERLIN (AP) — Survivors and dignitaries are commemorating the anniversary of the attack on a Berlin Christmas market in which 12 people were killed and dozens injured.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leading figures will join relatives and victims for an interreligious service Tuesday at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in the heart of west Berlin.

Berlin's mayor Michael Mueller will unveil a memorial featuring the names of those killed by an Islamic extremist who drove a stolen truck into the crowded market on the Breitscheidplatz. The attacker was killed in a shootout with Italian police days after the Dec. 19, 2016, attack.

Survivors will also attend a reception at city hall in the afternoon.

Merkel, who met families and victims privately Monday, is expected to make a short public statement.