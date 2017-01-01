Photo of the Day: 'No Coal'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Before the start of a march in Taichung to protest against air pollution on Sunday, hundreds formed an outline with their bodies in Taichung City Council Square which read "no coal" and also formed a map of Taiwan.

The march was part of a pair of anti-pollution parades in which thousands marched in Taichung and Kaohsiung on Sunday calling for the government to take measures to reduce Taiwan's reliance on coal for power production and to increase the penalties on polluters.

The Taichung protesters, which reached 5,000 according its organizer Air Clean Taiwan, demanded Taichung's coal-fired power plant, one of the largest in the world, reduce its use of coal by 20 percent by Jan. 2018, and continue to reduce its coal usage by 10 percent every subsequent year, with the end goal of switching to natural gas by 2025. It also called for a 20 percent reduction of emissions by the top 30 stationary pollution sources by the end of 2018 and add the current air quality status to the "Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network" at once.



