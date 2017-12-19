MOFA to begin issuing next-generation biometric passports

Taiwan will start issuing next-generation biometric passports Dec. 25 as part of government efforts to strengthen security and prevent forgery, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The upgraded passports feature leading-edge security measures such as a third image of the holder and a metallic surface relief that is significantly more difficult to replicate. In keeping with past travel documents, inner pages include Taiwan landmarks and cultural symbols.



In addition to enhancing security, the next-generation version will further boost international trust in Taiwan’s high-quality passports as well as provide holders with greater convenience when traveling overseas, the MOFA said, adding that the government will continue to pursue better visa treatment for Republic of China (Taiwan) nationals.



Taiwan began issuing first-generation biometric passports Dec. 29, 2008. The upgraded edition demonstrates the nation’s commitment to keeping up with technological advances and maintaining the highest global security standards so as to prevent criminal activity like identity theft, the MOFA said.



ROC nationals can apply for the next-generation passport at Bureau of Consular Affairs branches nationwide as well as embassies, consulates and representative offices overseas. Application procedures and fees—NT$1,300 (US$43) for adults and NT$900 for children—are unchanged.



First-generation editions of the biometric passport are valid until their expiry date; however, ROC nationals can apply for the new version prior to the expiration of their current document.



To date, 166 countries and territories around the world have granted ROC passport holders visa-free, landing visa and other entry privileges, according to the MOFA. Taiwan currently grants citizens of 60 countries visa-exempt entry for a period of 14, 30 or 90 days. (KWS-E)

