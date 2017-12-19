2 anti-India rebels, woman killed during Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say a young woman has been killed during anti-India protests in disputed Kashmir following a gunbattle that killed two rebels.

Police said that fighting erupted after Indian troops overnight cordoned off a southern village in Shopian area on a tip that militants were hiding in a civilian home.

The fighting stopped Tuesday, but clashes between villagers and government forces continued as hundreds of residents hit the streets in solidarity with rebels.

Police said the woman died in crossfire. Locals refuted the claim, saying troops fired at protesters, killing the woman.

At least 10 civilians were also injured.

Nuclear rivals India and Pakistan claim divided Kashmir in its entirety.

Rebel groups want Kashmir to be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.