New cold air mass hits Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a new cold air mass arrived today (Dec. 19) temperatures will continue to be cold for the rest of the week throughout Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

According to CWB forecaster Li Meng-hsuan (李孟軒) in a CNA report, northern Taiwan only see a high around 15 degrees Celsius while central and southern Taiwan will see the temperature reach 18 to 22 degrees today. As there is still moisture from the outer bands of Tropical Storm Kai Tak, snow in higher elevations above 3,000 meters are still possible, including Yushan and Hehuanshan.

Starting tomorrow, the air will become drier, lessening the likelihood of snow. Temperatures will continue to dip on Thursday and Friday, with lows possibly reaching 11 or 12 degrees in central and southern Taiwan.

Li pointed out that starting tomorrow, northern Taiwan will see a low in the early morning of 12 degrees and as sunny weather returns, daytime temperatures will reach 17 to 18 degrees in northern Taiwan and 23 to 25 degrees in the rest of the country.

Li said that the cold temperatures will remain in Taiwan until Dec. 22, after which the mercury will start to rise gradually. However, after Dec. 24 another monsoon will arrive and bring more wet weather to the island.