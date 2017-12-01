  1. Home
Indonesia offers up to 50 percent discounts for tourists traveling to Bali

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/19 15:05

Mount Agung, Bali, Indonesia (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Indonesia announced that tourists will possibly receive discounts of up to 50 percent when traveling to Bali as the country makes an extra effort to boost tourism in the wake of ongoing volcanic activity, Indonesian media reported.

The Jakarta Post reported that discounts of between 40 to 50 percent will be offered to both domestic and foreign tourists visiting Bali, particularly during the New Year's Eve festivities.

In the report, Indonesian Tourism Minister Arief Yahya said that the country allocated around US$7 million to boost promotion of the Bali tourism industry after Mount Agung's eruption caused a decline in tourist activity.

Additionally, Arief said that Indonesia is expected to welcome a total of 6 million foreign tourist arrivals in Bali in this year.
