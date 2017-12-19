Nest of endangered giant softshell turtle found in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Conservationists have found a nest of the endangered Asian giant softshell turtle on a sandbar along the Mekong River in northeastern Cambodia, while 115 new species of various other animal and plant life were discovered in the greater Mekong region.

The New York-based Wildlife Conservation Society said Tuesday that a nest of Asian giant softshell turtles was found on the Mekong between Kratie and Stung Treng provinces by conservationists from Cambodia's fisheries administration, the WCS and local communities. It said it was the first spotting of such a nest so far this season.

The WCS said the area is the only remaining location in Cambodia where the huge turtles still breed.

Meanwhile, the WWF said Tuesday some 115 new species in the Greater Mekong region had been discovered by scientists.