  1. Home
  2. World

Al-Qaida divisions may aid Assad as he eyes Syria's Idlib

By BASSEM MROUE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/19 14:28

FILE - This undated file photo, shows Abu Mohammed al-Golani, second right, then leader of Fatah al-Sham Front, in pictures posted by the group, discu

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 11, 2013 file photo, citizen journalism image provided by an anti-Bashar Assad activist group Edlib News Network (ENN), wh

FILE - This Sunday, July 9, 2017 file photo, released by Ibaa news agency, the communications arm of the al Qaeda-linked Levant Liberation Committee,

FILE - In this file photo posted on the Twitter page of Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front on April 25, 2015, which is consistent with AP reporting,

FILE - In this file photo posted on the Twitter page of Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front on April 25, 2015, which is consistent with AP reporting,

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad is seeking to reassert his authority in the northern province of Idlib, the only remaining region where his forces currently have almost no presence, after losing it three years ago.

That quest may be aided by deep fractures within al-Qaida, the single most powerful extremist group that dominates Idlib.

A recent wave of arrests of some of its top members has also raised fears of an all-out war among insurgents in the heavily populated province near Turkey.

The power struggle playing out is between hard-line foreign fighters loyal to al-Qaida's leader, Ayman al-Zawahri, and its more moderate Syrian members.

The recent, brief detentions of two top jihadis, founders of al-Qaida's branch in Syria, prompted others within the group to threaten to abandon the fight against Assad.