Noesen helps Devils rally past Ducks, move atop Metropolitan

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Stefan Noesen scored on a rebound with 4:07 to play and added an empty net goal as the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Monday night.

Myles Wood had two goals, Jesper Bratt also scored and Brian Boyle added three assists as the Devils won their second straight game to start a six-game homestand. Cory Schneider had 21 saves and was helped by a goalpost on a shot by Rickard Rakell during a power play before Neosen, a former Duck, scored the go-ahead goal.

The Devils took over first place in the Metropolitan Division. They are tied with Washington with 43 points but hold the tiebreaker by having played one fewer game.

It was the teams' first game since the late November trade that sent defenseman Sami Vatanen to the Devils for the popular Adam Henrique.

Henrique had a wonderful return, scoring a spectacular goal and adding an assist as the Ducks had their point-scoring streak snapped at seven games (3-0-4). Ryan Getzlaf and Jakob Silfverberg also scored for Anaheim. Ryan Miller had 29 saves in losing for the first time in regulation (3-1-4) this season.

KINGS 4, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Adrian Kempe jumped out of the penalty box and scored a big goal in the third period, Jonathan Quick made 36 saves and Los Angeles ended its three-game skid and Philadelphia's six-game winning streak.

Alec Martinez, Trevor Lewis and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Kings, who were 0-2-1 after an eight-game winning streak.

Jakub Voracek scored a power-play goal and Brian Elliott stopped 21 shots for the Flyers, who were trying to become the first team since the 1966-67 Toronto Maple Leafs to immediately follow a 10-game winless streak with seven straight victories.

BRUINS 7, BLUE JACKETS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk set up second-period power-play goals by David Backes and Charlie McAvoy and added a goal of his own, Tuukka Rask stopped 16 shots to keep up his hot stretch, and Boston beat Columbus.

Brad Marchand, Danton Heinen, Torey Krug and Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins, who had a season-high scoring total while halting a two-game skid. Rask improved to 6-0-1 in his last seven starts. McAvoy also had an assist and his first career NHL fight.

Josh Anderson and Seth Jones scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 38 saves — including a penalty shot by Tim Schaller — for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus lost for the third in four games and was dominated in the first two periods when they fell into a 3-0 hole.

AVALANCHE 4, PENGUINS 2

DENVER (AP) — Defenseman Tyson Barrie scored twice, Semyon Varlamov stopped 30 shots — even getting a little help from the posts along the way — and Colorado beat Pittsburgh for the second time in a week.

J.T. Compher also scored and Mikko Rantanen sealed the win with a late empty-netter as the Avalanche completed a sweep of the two-game seasons series.

Barrie scored his first goal since Oct. 13 in the first period. He followed that up with another in the second for his fifth career two-goal game.

Chad Ruhwedel and Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins, who finished a three-game trip with a 1-2 mark.

OILERS 5, SHARKS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Strome scored twice to lead Edmonton to its second straight win.

Mark Letestu, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers, who have consecutive wins for just the third time this season. Leon Draisaitl had two assists and Cam Talbot stopped 18 shots.

Joe Pavelski, Tomas Hertl and Marcus Sorensen had goals for the Sharks, losers of two straight. Martin Jones finished with 24 saves.