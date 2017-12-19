  1. Home
Scientists hope to inject robo-cat with AI to help seniors

By MICHELLE R. SMITH , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/19 13:29

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Toymaker Hasbro and scientists at Brown University have received a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation to find ways to add artificial intelligence to Hasbro's "Joy for All" robotic cat as a way to help older adults with simple tasks.

The cat that's currently on the market is aimed at seniors and meant to act as a "companion."

The new three-year project aims to develop additional capabilities to help older adults with simple tasks.

They're still working out what those tasks might be, but say it could include finding lost objects, or reminding the owner to call her daughter or go to a doctor's appointment.

The scientists hope they can be used to help older adults remain in their homes longer.