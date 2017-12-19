  1. Home
Strome scores 2 to lead Oilers to 5-3 win over Sharks

By  Associated Press
2017/12/19 13:21

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Strome scored twice to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Monday night for their second straight win.

Mark Letestu, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers, who have consecutive wins for just the third time this season. Leon Draisaitl had two assists and Cam Talbot stopped 18 shots.

Joe Pavelski, Tomas Hertl and Marcus Sorensen had goals for the Sharks, losers of two straight. Martin Jones finished with 24 saves.

With the score tied 1-1, Strome gave the Oilers the lead for good with 1:09 remaining in the first period. Draisaitl made a perfect pass across to Strome to give him a wide-open net to deposit the puck into. It was It was the 10,000th goal in the Oilers' franchise history.

Edmonton made it 3-1 at 6:36 of the second as Nugent-Hopkins' pass hit Pavelski's stick and got past Jones for his 14th.

San Jose got that goal right back, however, as Hertl's shot got past Talbot for his eighth at 8:32.

Maroon's ninth of the season restored the Oilers' two-goal edge at 8:23 of the third.

San Jose kept coming and pulled to 4-3 as Sorensen made a nice deke and scored his second with 8:02 to go.

However, Strome sealed the win with an empty-netter with 8 seconds left.

San Jose started the scoring on the power play at 6:15 of the first as Pavelski swooped in to put a rebound past Talbot for his seventh.

Letestu beat Jones with a one-timer shortly after an Oilers power play expired to tie the game with 5:18 left in the first.

NOTES: It was the first of four meetings between the teams this season. Edmonton was 3-1-1 against San Jose last season, and went on to beat the Sharks in six games in the first round of the playoffs. ... The Sharks were without C Logan Couture, who suffered a concussion in Friday's game against Vancouver. San Jose did get a player back, though, as F Mikkel Boedker returned after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ... The Oilers had D Adam Larsson back after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host Vancouver on Thursday night.

Oilers: Host St. Louis on Thursday night.