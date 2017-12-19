Bulls beat 76ers 117-115 for 6th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Mirotic and Kris Dunn each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls topped the Philadelphia 76ers 117-115 on Monday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

Mirotic and Dunn each hit huge shots down the stretch as Chicago rallied past Philadelphia with a big finish in the fourth quarter. Mirotic also grabbed 13 rebounds, helping the Bulls remain unbeaten since he returned Dec. 8 after missing the start of the season with facial fractures after he got into a fight with teammate Bobby Portis during practice.

Chicago had seven players score in double figures. Justin Holiday scored all 20 of his points in the first half, and Portis finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Ben Simmons had 19 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Sixers, who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Dario Saric scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half.