Bridges has 33, No. 2 Michigan St swats away Houston Baptist

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges matched his career high with 33 points, and No. 2 Michigan State set a school record with 16 blocks while beating Houston Baptist 107-62 on Monday night.

The Spartans (11-1) have won 10 straight since losing to top-ranked Duke. Nick Ward had 20 points, six rebounds and four blocks, and Joshua Langford added 14 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Michigan State with six blocks and eight rebounds.

Houston Baptist (4-8) stayed relatively close until Michigan State's 18-6 run late in the first half.

Huskies reserve Jalon Gates scored 17 points while Ian DuBose and Braxton Bonds each had 10 points.

NO. 14 KANSAS 109, OMAHA 64

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Svi Mykhailiuk hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Devonte Graham added 17 points and No. 14 Kansas rolled over Omaha.

Lagerald Vick added 15 points and Malik Newman had 14 for the Jayhawks (9-2), who enjoyed a breather after a tough string of games. They beat Syracuse, lost back-to-back to Washington and Arizona State, and needed a clutch 3-pointer from Mykhailiuk to beat Nebraska over the weekend.

Mykhailiuk kept knocking down shots against the Mavericks (3-11), too. He was 6 of 7 from beyond the arc and 10 for 13 from the field, adding four rebounds and four assists for good measure.

Daniel Norl had 13 points and Zach Jackson had 10 to lead Omaha, which went 9 for 28 from beyond the arc, shot 33 percent from the field and was outrebounded 49-26 by the Jayhawks.

NO. 24 FLORIDA STATE 69, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 58

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Phil Cofer scored 19 points, and No. 24 Florida State bounced back from its first loss of the season with a win.

Terance Mann added 17 points for the Seminoles (10-1), who lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday and struggled during the first half against the Buccaneers, trailing by four (18-14) with 8:21 remaining.

Charleston Southern (4-6) trailed 28-26 at halftime. It got within one (30-29) on a 3-pointer by Christian Keeling before the Seminoles went on a 21-4 run to put it away. Florida State made 11 of 12 from the field during the run and got six points each from Cofer and Mann.