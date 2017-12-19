K-Pop star Kim Jong-Hyun dies after apparent suicide

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The lead singer of South Korean's K-pop boy band SHINee, died on Monday after leaving a message suggesting suicide, reported AP.

According to police, Kim's death was an apparent suicide.

Kim Jong-hyun, a 27-year-old entertainer under SM Entertainment, was found unconscious at his rented flat in Seoul and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

According to Korean's Newsagency, Yonhap said Kim's sister had received a text message from her brother, which made her believe that Kim was about to commit suicide: "Please let me go. Tell me I did well. Final farewell." Kim's sister later made the initial call to emergency services.

Kim was found dead in the flat with brown coal, which produces carbon monoxide, still burning in a frying pan.

Kim's death sent shockwaves through K-pop fans, fellow celebrities, and his families. Several comments on social media expressed their sorrow towards Kim and his family.

The Twitter user wrote: "Today we lost one of the most talented artists in Korea. I'm heartbroken and devastated by the news."

"No words can describe how heartbroken I am... Rest in peace, Jonghyun," another tweeted.

In an interview with Korea Dispatch, Kim's best friend of five years revealed the singer had been struggling with pressure and could not fall asleep without sleeping pills. Kim was advised to see a therapist but he refused, he said.

Kim debuted in 2008 as the main singer of SHINee and cultivated a career as both a group member and a solo singer-songwriter. His last public appearance was at a solo concert titled “Inspired” on Dec. 10 in Seoul, and he was scheduled to hold concerts with SHINee members in Tokyo and Osaka in February, Yonhap said.