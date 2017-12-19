Kaminsky ties season high with 24, Hornets top Knicks 109-91

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Frank Kaminsky scored 15 of his season high-tying 24 points in the first half to give the Charlotte Hornets a jolt off the bench in a 109-91 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday night.

Kaminsky didn't miss a shot until the fourth quarter, finishing 10 of 13 overall and 4 of 6 on 3-pointers to provide a boost for a Hornets bench that has struggled so much lately that interim head coach Stephen Silas has shortened the playing rotation.

But Monday's win was so comfortable Silas was able to use all 12 of his players in a game in which Charlotte (11-19) led by as much as 27 points.

The Hornets snapped a three-game skid and ended the Knicks' four-game winning streak.

Kaminsky entered late in the first quarter with the Hornets trailing 15-11 and he soon sparked a 22-4 run that turned a 19-15 deficit into a 37-23 lead with 10:25 left in the first half.

Later, Kaminsky had eight points in a 17-3 surge that extended a 41-30 lead to 58-33 with 3:22 left in the half.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Marvin Williams scored 12 points and Dwight Howard finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte.

Michael Beasley scored 23 points for New York.

TIP INS:

Knicks: Forward Kristaps Porzingis missed his second straight game with left knee soreness. Coach Jeff Hornacek said Porzingis went through shootaround Monday morning before the decision was made.... Guard Tim Hardaway Jr., missed his ninth game with a stress injury to his left leg.

Hornets: Monday marked two full weeks that Silas has filled in for Steve Clifford while Clifford continues to deal with an undisclosed health issue. "He's pretty much at where he was a couple weeks ago, so I speak to him every day," Silas said. "...I talked to him yesterday for quite a while and he's kind of still in the same place, trying to figure out what's going on and we're just kind of subbing right now."

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Celtics on Thursday night.

Hornets: Host Raptors on Wednesday night.

