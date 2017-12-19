Werder Bremen keeps faith in Florian Kohfeldt as coach

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen says Florian Kohfeldt will remain as coach "for the foreseeable future" after overseeing improvement in the Bundesliga side since Alexander Nouri's sacking.

Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann says Bremen has "seen the development of the team that we wanted to see and we want to give Florian Kohfeldt the opportunity to continue his work in the long term. It has to be the target now to secure our safety from relegation and to continue the team's development."

The club didn't give the length of Kohfeldt's new contract. The 35-year-old was initially appointed to the Bundesliga's winter break after he took over from Nouri in October.

Kohfeldt, the side's former under-23 coach, led Bremen to three wins and three draws from seven league games, though the side still occupies a relegation place after failing to win before he took over.