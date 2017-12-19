Son, father, charged in connection with school threat

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a 14-year-old boy has been charged with making threats against his school.

Police Commander Shaun Ferguson said at a news conference Monday that the teen's father also was arrested because he refused to turn over his son and threatened officers.

Ferguson says the teen's mother brought her son in on Monday, and the 52-year-old father turned himself in separately.

He says students at Lusher Charter School reported Thursday that the teen threatened to "shoot the school up" the following day.

Ferguson said it was unclear what motivated the threats, made on the fifth anniversary of Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings, which left 20 first-graders and six of their educators dead.

The Associated Press does not generally identify juveniles accused of crimes.