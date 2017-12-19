Massive 'Car Wash' corruption probe in Brazil faces setbacks

SAO PAULO (AP) — A sprawling probe into kickbacks in Brazil has suffered a large defeat after the country's top court decided to halt investigations against several lawmakers.

A high court panel voted 2-1 Monday to stop "Operation Car Wash" investigations against four members of Congress. Federal lawmakers can be tried only by the top court, so the decision effectively shields them from investigation while they remain in office.

Also Monday, Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes ordered house arrest instead of jail for Adriana Anselmo, wife of former Rio de Janeiro Gov. Sergio Cabral. Cabral has been convicted of corruption and is in prison, while his wife has been in jail accused of several crimes.

Mendes has often sided with politicians in legal trouble and previously stopped an investigation of the Parana state governor.