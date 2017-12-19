BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Burnley 1, Stoke 0
Crystal Palace 2, Watford 1
Huddersfield 1, Chelsea 3
|Wednesday's Matches
Newcastle 0, Everton 1
Southampton 1, Leicester 4
Swansea 0, Man City 4
Liverpool 0, West Brom 0
Man United 1, Bournemouth 0
Tottenham 2, Brighton 0
West Ham 0, Arsenal 0
|Saturday's Matches
Leicester 0, Crystal Palace 3
Chelsea 1, Southampton 0
Watford 1, Huddersfield 4
Arsenal 1, Newcastle 0
Brighton 0, Burnley 0
Stoke 0, West Ham 3
Man City 4, Tottenham 1
|Sunday's Matches
West Brom 1, Man United 2
Bournemouth 0, Liverpool 4
|Monday's Match
Everton 3, Swansea 1
|Friday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Wolverhampton 1
|Saturday's Matches
Derby 2, Aston Villa 0
Birmingham 1, QPR 2
Sunderland 1, Fulham 0
Bristol City 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Ipswich 2, Reading 0
Brentford 0, Barnsley 0
Leeds 1, Norwich 0
Millwall 2, Middlesbrough 1
Preston 1, Sheffield United 0
Bolton 0, Burton Albion 1
Cardiff 1, Hull 0
|Saturday's Matches
Doncaster 1, Oldham 1
Northampton 2, Walsall 1
Gillingham 4, Bristol Rovers 1
Scunthorpe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Blackburn 2, Charlton 0
Rotherham 1, Plymouth 1
Rochdale 0, Oxford United 0
Southend 1, Bradford 2
Shrewsbury 1, Blackpool 0
AFC Wimbledon 0, Wigan 4
Portsmouth 1, Bury 0
|Sunday's Match
Fleetwood Town 2, Peterborough 3
|Friday's Match
Swindon 2, Colchester 3
|Saturday's Matches
Crewe 3, Crawley Town 0
Lincoln City 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Wycombe 1, Chesterfield 0
Notts County 0, Grimsby Town 0
Cambridge United 1, Newport County 2
Forest Green Rovers 0, Luton Town 2
Mansfield Town 0, Yeovil 0
Barnet 2, Morecambe 1
Exeter 2, Stevenage 1
Coventry 2, Cheltenham 1
Carlisle 1, Port Vale 2
|Tuesday's Matches
Yeovil 3, Port Vale 2
Carlisle vs. Gillingham
Wigan 3, AFC Fylde 2
Exeter 2, Forest Green Rovers 1
Peterborough 5, Woking 2
|Wednesday's Match
Crewe 0, Blackburn 1
|Thursday's Match
Hereford 0, Fleetwood Town 2