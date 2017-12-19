  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/12/19 06:41
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Tuesday's Matches

Burnley 1, Stoke 0

Crystal Palace 2, Watford 1

Huddersfield 1, Chelsea 3

Wednesday's Matches

Newcastle 0, Everton 1

Southampton 1, Leicester 4

Swansea 0, Man City 4

Liverpool 0, West Brom 0

Man United 1, Bournemouth 0

Tottenham 2, Brighton 0

West Ham 0, Arsenal 0

Saturday's Matches

Leicester 0, Crystal Palace 3

Chelsea 1, Southampton 0

Watford 1, Huddersfield 4

Arsenal 1, Newcastle 0

Brighton 0, Burnley 0

Stoke 0, West Ham 3

Man City 4, Tottenham 1

Sunday's Matches

West Brom 1, Man United 2

Bournemouth 0, Liverpool 4

Monday's Match

Everton 3, Swansea 1

England Championship
Friday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Wolverhampton 1

Saturday's Matches

Derby 2, Aston Villa 0

Birmingham 1, QPR 2

Sunderland 1, Fulham 0

Bristol City 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Ipswich 2, Reading 0

Brentford 0, Barnsley 0

Leeds 1, Norwich 0

Millwall 2, Middlesbrough 1

Preston 1, Sheffield United 0

Bolton 0, Burton Albion 1

Cardiff 1, Hull 0

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Doncaster 1, Oldham 1

Northampton 2, Walsall 1

Gillingham 4, Bristol Rovers 1

Scunthorpe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Blackburn 2, Charlton 0

Rotherham 1, Plymouth 1

Rochdale 0, Oxford United 0

Southend 1, Bradford 2

Shrewsbury 1, Blackpool 0

AFC Wimbledon 0, Wigan 4

Portsmouth 1, Bury 0

Sunday's Match

Fleetwood Town 2, Peterborough 3

England League Two
Friday's Match

Swindon 2, Colchester 3

Saturday's Matches

Crewe 3, Crawley Town 0

Lincoln City 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Wycombe 1, Chesterfield 0

Notts County 0, Grimsby Town 0

Cambridge United 1, Newport County 2

Forest Green Rovers 0, Luton Town 2

Mansfield Town 0, Yeovil 0

Barnet 2, Morecambe 1

Exeter 2, Stevenage 1

Coventry 2, Cheltenham 1

Carlisle 1, Port Vale 2

England FA Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Yeovil 3, Port Vale 2

Carlisle vs. Gillingham

Wigan 3, AFC Fylde 2

Exeter 2, Forest Green Rovers 1

Peterborough 5, Woking 2

Wednesday's Match

Crewe 0, Blackburn 1

Thursday's Match

Hereford 0, Fleetwood Town 2