Amtrak train derailed on new, faster route that drew concern

By PHUONG LE and MATTHEW BROWN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/19 06:21

Workers walk over tracks near a curve at the back of where an Amtrak train derailed above Interstate 5, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in DuPont, Wash. The Am

Logging trucks remain stopped just before where cars from an Amtrak train lay spilled onto Interstate 5 below alongside smashed vehicles as some train

Cars from an Amtrak train remain on the tracks above where other cars spilled below onto Interstate 5 Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in DuPont, Wash. The Amtr

SEATTLE (AP) — An Amtrak train derailed as it was making the first trip for paying passengers over improved tracks that promised a quicker run between Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

The train was traveling a faster route Monday that had been used occasionally by freight trains until a $181 million upgrade opened it to passenger travel.

Thirteen train cars jumped the tracks, killing multiple people on board and hitting several vehicles on Interstate 5 below.

While the cause of the crash was not known, even people who opposed the new route on safety grounds said the derailment surprised them.

Opponents said the route would expose car and pedestrian traffic to higher-speed passenger trains in Lakewood, a city just north of the crash.

___

Brown reported from Billings, Montana.