Amplify Snack Brands and Akamai soar while McKesson slips

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Amplify Snack Brands Inc., up $5.01 to $12.01

The Pop Secret maker agreed to be bought by Hershey for $1.2 billion.

Snyder's-Lance Inc., up $3.25 to $50.04

The maker of pretzels and other snacks accepted a $4.87 billion offer from Campbell Soup.

Kindred Healthcare Inc., up 90 cents to $9.50

The Wall Street Journal reported that health insurer Humana and private equity firms might buy the company.

Penn National Gaming Inc., down 66 cents to $29.03

The casino operator will buy Pinnacle Entertainment for $2.8 billion.

Akamai Technologies Inc., up $7.91 to $65.67

Activist investment firm Elliott Management disclosed a 6.5 percent stake in the cloud service provider.

Capital One Financial Corp., up $3 to $99.31

Banks are seen as among the big winners with the Republican tax plan.

McKesson Corp., down $2.34 to $160.26

"60 Minutes" and the Washington Post reported that the U.S. government derailed an investigation into McKesson's distribution of opioid drugs.

Procter & Gamble Co., down 1 cent to $91.88

The consumer products company added activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board of directors.