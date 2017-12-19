  1. Home
BC-US--Cotton, US

By  Associated Press
2017/12/19 05:06

New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

COTTON NO.2
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Mar 76.35 76.45 75.13 75.20 Down .72
May 76.73 76.79 75.48 75.64 Down .68
Jul 77.20 77.20 75.94 76.18 Down .56
Oct 73.76 Down .09
Dec 72.70 72.80 72.52 72.74 Down .14
Mar 72.62 72.68 72.54 72.61 Up .05
May 72.37 72.68 72.34 72.34 Up .11
Jul 71.94 72.19 71.87 72.00 Up .05
Oct 70.71 Down .07
Dec 69.35 69.35 69.15 69.28 Down .18
Mar 69.76 Down .18
May 70.64 Down .18
Jul 71.01 Down .18
Oct 71.01 Down .18