New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Mar
|76.35
|76.45
|75.13
|75.20
|Down
|.72
|May
|76.73
|76.79
|75.48
|75.64
|Down
|.68
|Jul
|77.20
|77.20
|75.94
|76.18
|Down
|.56
|Oct
|73.76
|Down
|.09
|Dec
|72.70
|72.80
|72.52
|72.74
|Down
|.14
|Mar
|72.62
|72.68
|72.54
|72.61
|Up
|.05
|May
|72.37
|72.68
|72.34
|72.34
|Up
|.11
|Jul
|71.94
|72.19
|71.87
|72.00
|Up
|.05
|Oct
|70.71
|Down
|.07
|Dec
|69.35
|69.35
|69.15
|69.28
|Down
|.18
|Mar
|69.76
|Down
|.18
|May
|70.64
|Down
|.18
|Jul
|71.01
|Down
|.18
|Oct
|71.01
|Down
|.18