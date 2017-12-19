Group sees '18 tax cuts across all incomes, biggest for rich

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nonpartisan group says the Republican tax bill would cut taxes on average for all income groups next year, with bigger reductions for upper-income people.

The analysts also say that by 2027, when most individual provisions expire, just over half would face tax increases. Those boosts would range from an average $90 for people making up to $28,000 yearly to $420 for those earning above $155,000.

The analysis was by the Tax Policy Center. It estimated that when the legislation takes effect next year, those earning below $25,000 would average a $60 tax cut. People earning above $149,000 would see $7,640 average reductions.

People making above $733,000 — the top 1 percent — would get an average $51,140 cut in 2027.

Congress is expected to approve the bill this week.