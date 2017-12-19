Death of CSX CEO raises questions about reforms at railroad

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The weekend death of CSX CEO Hunter Harrison less than a year after he took the railroad's top job raises questions about the future of his reforms.

But CSX officials say the 73-year-old Harrison did enough since taking over in March to change the direction of Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad, and executives he trained will carry out the plan.

Harrison previously led turnarounds of Canadian Pacific and Canadian National railroads with a tightly scheduled operating model that he refined throughout his career.

At CSX, Harrison changed the way trains are assembled at eight of its 12 railyards, idled hundreds of locomotives and the railroad eliminated roughly 4,000 jobs.

The changes led to severe service problems over the summer, and three top CSX executives departed last month. But service had been improving.