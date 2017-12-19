New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|118.55
|Up
|1.60
|Mar
|121.50
|123.80
|121.50
|121.90
|Up
|1.15
|May
|123.95
|125.95
|123.70
|124.15
|Up
|1.20
|Jul
|126.40
|128.20
|126.25
|126.50
|Up
|1.30
|Sep
|128.20
|130.45
|128.20
|128.85
|Up
|1.30
|Dec
|132.15
|133.45
|132.15
|132.35
|Up
|1.25
|Mar
|135.50
|136.05
|135.50
|135.70
|Up
|1.30
|May
|137.80
|138.20
|137.80
|137.80
|Up
|1.30
|Jul
|140.20
|140.20
|139.80
|139.80
|Up
|1.30
|Sep
|142.05
|142.05
|141.70
|141.70
|Up
|1.25
|Dec
|144.75
|144.75
|144.50
|144.50
|Up
|1.25
|Mar
|147.25
|Up
|1.25
|May
|149.10
|Up
|1.25
|Jul
|150.80
|Up
|1.25
|Sep
|152.05
|Up
|1.25