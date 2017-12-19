Ex-police officer convicted of trying to aid Islamic State

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury in suburban Washington has convicted the first police officer charged in the United States with attempting to support the Islamic State.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 38-year-old Nicholas Young was convicted Monday in federal court after a weeklong trial in Virginia.

Young was a police officer for the transit system in the U.S. capital region when he was arrested last year after being targeted in a sting operation.

Prosecutors said Young bought gift cards he thought would be used by the Islamic State. But the person he gave the cards to was working for the FBI.

The trial revealed Young had been under federal surveillance since 2010.