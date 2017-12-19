Goodbye 2017, and take your unicorns with you

NEW YORK (AP) — Farewell 2017. We've got some things we'd like you to keep to yourself heading into the new year.

Among them is the trend of unicorn everything, from beauty products to pastel-hued foods. All that unicorn stuff may look magical on Instagram but back here in the real world we'd like to move on.

Also, cold-shoulder tops that have morphed into things like cold-shoulder bomber jackets.

How about naked wedding cakes? Brides and grooms should feel free to do without all that fondant if they so choose, but subjecting halls of loved ones to naked cakes? Make it stop.

Other things that made our short list of things we're over include zoodles and the spiralizers that make them.