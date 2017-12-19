Power outage reported in Venezuela's capital

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A power outage has been reported throughout much of Venezuela's capital.

The country's power utility stated on Twitter Monday the outage is being felt in parts of Caracas as well as the nearby states of Miranda and Vargas.

State television and local media indicate the outage has affected the Caracas subway system and international airport.

Power outages are not uncommon in Venezuela, which has struggled to maintain its electrical grid amid a worsening economic crisis.

The trustee of a $650 million power company bond declared it in default in November following a missed interest payment, though the company later said it had paid the amount due.

Government officials routinely blame outages in Venezuela on "sabotage" by the opposition.

Power was being restored in some parts of Caracas by early afternoon.