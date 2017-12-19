Clashes as Argentina Congress debates pension reform

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Clashes between police and demonstrators have erupted outside Argentina's Congress as lawmakers debate a controversial pension reform measure.

The protesters have been throwing bottles, rocks and at least one Molotov cocktail. Police in riot gear are responding with tear gas.

Argentina's largest union began a 24-hour general strike at noon Monday to protest the bill.

Union leaders complain the legislation would cut pension and retirement payments as well as aid for some of poor families.

The measure already passed the Senate. It is part of a series of economic changes pushed by the government of President Mauricio Macri to reduce Argentina's high deficit.