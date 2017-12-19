The Latest: US vetoes UN resolution on Jerusalem

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on the U.N Security Council vote on a resolution that would require the U.S. to rescind its declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

The United States has vetoed a U.N. resolution that would have required President Donald Trump to rescind his declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Egyptian-sponsored Security Council resolution was approved by the 14 other council members, a reflection of the depth of global opposition to Trump's action.

Arab nations knew in advance that the United States was certain to veto the resolution, but they sought the vote to demonstrate that countries everywhere and even many U.S. allies such as Britain, France and Japan are against Trump's action.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley called the resolution "an insult" that won't be forgotten, saying the United Nations forced the U.S. to cast a veto simply because of its right to decide where to put its embassy.