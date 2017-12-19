Capitals' T.J. Oshie is ready to return from concussion

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Star winger T.J. Oshie is expected to return to the Washington lineup Tuesday night at Dallas after missing six games with a concussion.

Oshie participated in his first full practice with teammates Monday, skating on the second line with rookie Jakub Vrana and center Evgeny Kuznetsov. Oshie practiced on the first power-play unit and says he feels ready to go.

Coach Barry Trotz says he will make a final decision Tuesday morning.

Oshie was injured on a hit from San Jose's Joe Thornton on Dec. 6. The 30-year-old says this is his fourth documented head injury but is the least severe one.

