The Latest: McCain feeling well, returning after holidays

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on John McCain (all times local):

12:18 p.m.

Sen. John McCain says he's feeling well and is looking forward to returning to work in Washington after the holidays.

The Arizona Republican tweeted late Monday morning his "thanks to everyone for your support & words of encouragement!"

McCain, the Armed Services Committee chairman, is battling brain cancer and has returned to Arizona where he'll undergo physical therapy and rehabilitation at the Mayo Clinic.

He'll miss this week's vote this week on the tax bill. But GOP leaders are likely to have enough Republicans to pass the measure.

McCain, 81, was admitted last week to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to receive treatment for the "normal side effects of his ongoing cancer therapy."

4:14 a.m.

Republican Sen. John McCain has returned to Arizona to celebrate Christmas with his family and will miss the vote on the GOP tax bill.

The 81-year-old senator was admitted last week to Walter Reed Medical Center and treated for a viral infection. A doctor says he is also "responding positively" to ongoing treatment for brain cancer.

His daughter Meghan McCain tweeted Sunday: "My father is doing well and we are all looking forward to spending Christmas together in Arizona."

This week, the GOP will try to pass a sweeping $1.5 trillion tax package in the Senate with a razor-thin majority and all Democrats opposed to the legislation. Eighty-year-old Sen. Thad Cochran missed votes along with McCain last week after having a lesion removed from his nose.

