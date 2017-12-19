Sarah Palin's son Track arrested on domestic violence claims

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Police arrested the oldest son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin on charges related to domestic violence for the second time in as many years.

Track Palin was arraigned Sunday on three counts of felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief. Each of the charges was related to domestic violence, according to court documents.

No attorney was listed for Track Palin, who was being held at a pretrial facility in Palmer, Alaska.

In 2016, Palin was suspected of punching his girlfriend, who then became concerned that he was going to shoot himself with a rifle, court documents said.

He faced several charges related to domestic violence but had some dismissed in exchange for pleading guilty to possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

His then-girlfriend later filed for custody of their child, and in January she requested a protective order against Track Palin.

Attorney John Tiemessen, who said he represents Sarah Palin, acknowledged the arrest Sunday.

"Given the nature of actions addressed last night by law enforcement and the charges involved, the Palins are unable to comment further," Tiemessen said. "They ask that the family's privacy is respected during this challenging situation just as others dealing with a struggling family member would also request."

Track Palin served in Iraq for a year in 2008.

Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, said when her son was first accused of domestic violence in 2016 that post-traumatic stress disorder might have been a factor.