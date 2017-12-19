BC-US--AP Lifestyles Digest, US

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR BROADCAST

Here is the AP Lifestyles digest for the week of Dec. 18.

___

GENERAL LIFESTYLES

YE-OVER IT — A look at some of the things from 2017 that have reached their expiration dates. By Leanne Italie. UPCOMING: 990 words by 2 p.m. Monday, photos.

YE-YEAR OF METOO — It began with a news story, and then a tweet, and suddenly it seemed like everything had changed overnight. 2017 will forever be known as the year when victims of sexual assault spoke out, suddenly and en masse — and were believed. By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 3 p.m. Tuesday, photos.

MESSY BOARD GAMES — Plastic toilets that squirt water, soggy dogs that shake and whipped cream that's flung at faces: The newest board games are messy and popular enough to keep kids away from their screens. By Joseph Pisani. UPCOMING: 600 words by noon Tuesday, photos.

TECH TOYS-SAFETY TIPS — There's a chance the toys your kids get this holiday season come with a camera, microphone or need to be connected to the internet. Here's some tips on how to protect your kids. By Joseph Pisani. UPCOMING: 500 words by noon Thursday.

___

FASHION

TRAVEL-SAN ANTONIO-COWBOY BOOTS — Cowboy boots are a part of Texas identity and a visit to San Antonio would not be complete without browsing the cowboy boots section of the local Western wear shop. By Marco Garcia. SENT: 700 words Monday, photos

HOLIDAY SHOPPING-CHANGING MALLS — Many mall owners are spending billions to add more upscale restaurants and bars, premium movie theaters, bowling alleys and similar amenities. Some have turned space that previously housed department stores over to health clubs and grocery stores. Others are undergoing no less than a ground-up transformation to make room for office space, hotels and apartments. The trend has been gaining traction as mall owners look for ways to keep people coming in as consumers increasingly opt to shop online. By Alex Veiga. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 2 p.m. Monday, photos.

___

FOOD

SUPREME COURT-COOKBOOK — At Christmastime, Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor would send her colleagues gift-wrapped packages of homemade beef jerky from her family's cattle ranch in Arizona. Her colleague Ruth Bader Ginsburg pronounced it "very spicy." By Jessica Gresko. SENT: 800 words Monday, photos.

FOOD-KITCHENWISE-SPANISH STYLE CRISPY POTATOES — Everyone knows that the classic New Year's libation is champagne, but what to eat is a matter of broader choice. This year why not make it a tapas party - a feast of various little bites? By Sara Moulton. SENT: 750 words Monday, photos.

TRADER VIC'S-MAITRE D' RETIRES — She's worn a gardenia in her hair every day since she started working in 1960 at Trader Vic's, the legendary home of mai tai cocktails, but now maître d' Claudette Lum is retiring. By Eric Risberg. SENT: 600 words Monday, photos

FOOD-DEADLINE-RIB-EYE STEAKS — Rib-Eye Steaks with Thyme-Garlic Butter. By Katie Workman. UPCOMING: 690 words by 3 p.m. Tuesday, photos.

FOOD-HEALTHY-LENTIL SOUP — This smoky lentil soup gets all depth and flavor without any meat. By Melissa d'Arabian. UPCOMING: 700 words by 3 p.m. Wednesday, photos.

FOOD-CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA-VEGETABLE CARPACCIO — This recipe is a huge upgrade from baby carrots and cucumber slices, fit for a dinner party or a casual night at home. By The Culinary Institute of America. UPCOMING: 960 words by 3 p.m. Friday, photos.

___

HOMES AND GARDENING

GARDENING-OLIVE TREE— A symbol of peace and a native of Biblical regions, the olive tree is a good candidate for a holiday tree. It grows well as a houseplant too. By Lee Reich. UPCOMING: 500 words by 3 p.m. Tuesday, photo.

CRAFTS-WHICHCRAFT-FAUX SNOWBALLS — I live in a place where it can snow anytime between October and April, so I don't often wish it would stick around even longer. But I can't deny it is pretty, so I decided to test a few ways to make long-lasting faux snowballs that can be used as decorations without melting and making a mess. By Holly Ramer. UPCOMING: 500 words by 3 p.m. Tuesday, photos.

HOMES-RIGHT-HOT HUES — While it seems like white, gray and other cool neutrals have taken over shelter magazines and blogs in the past few seasons, there's starting to be a rise in temperature. Dollops of hothouse pink, sultry red and sunset orange are showing up in decorative accessories, rugs and upholstery. By Kim Cook. UPCOMING: 580 words by 3 p.m. Tuesday, photos.

___

TRAVEL

LOOKAHEAD 2018 — A look at destinations and travel trends for 2018. By Beth J. Harpaz. UPCOMING: 800 words by 2 p.m. Tuesday, photos. With Where to Go Lists

WHERE TO GO LISTS — A look at where to go in 2018 recommendations from various travel brands, experts, sites and publications. UPCOMING: 800 words by 2 p.m. Tuesday. With Travel Lookahead 2018

SANTA'S LAND — A beloved holiday attraction, Santa's Land, has reopened in Vermont. By Beth Garbitelli. UPCOMING: 500 words by noon Wednesday, photos

AMAZON-WILDLIFE CONTROVERSY World Animal Protection is asking tourists in the Amazon to reject opportunities to handle wildlife, saying that the encounters are harmful to the animals. UPCOMING: 600 words by noon Wednesday, photo, podcast.

___

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

___

SPECIAL EDITIONS CALENDAR:

Jan. 9 — Romance

Feb. 6 — Summer Camps

March 6 — Spring Homes

UPCOMING TRAVEL: Year ahead in travel, December; cruise package, Super Bowl and Olympics destination stories, January.