Firefighters rescue pair trying to save dog from icy river

FULTON, N.Y. (AP) — Firefighters had to save two people who were attempting to rescue a dog from an icy New York river.

Fulton fire officials say the dog fell through the Oswego River's ice Sunday afternoon, and a man and woman tried to help.

Syracuse.com reports the man fell into the water, so firefighters worked with state police and volunteers to throw a rope to him. The woman had hoisted the dog into a kayak, but was unable to return to shore on her own. She and the animal were pulled to shore by firefighters in ice rescue suits.

Officials say the two were treated for exposure.

The two people and the dog's breed were not identified.