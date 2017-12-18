The Latest: Police investigate mistaken identity

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on a teenager killed while delivering newspapers with his stepfather in Chicago (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

Chicago police are canvassing the city's Southwest Side for surveillance video after a 15-year-ol boy was fatally shot while delivering newspapers with his stepfather.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Monday that detectives are also interviewing witnesses.

Investigators say they're trying to determine if the Sunday shooting was a case of mistaken identity or possibly the result of an earlier encounter between the gunman and the victim or his stepfather. The shooting occurred in an area known for gang violence.

Police say the victim, Brian Jasso, was shot in the head after someone pulled up next to the vehicle he was in with his stepfather.

Chicago Tribune publisher and editor Bruce Dold says the newspaper is "saddened and stunned by the news."

The boy's stepdad is an independent contractor who delivers the Tribune and other newspapers.

___

6 a.m.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot while helping his stepfather deliver newspapers in Chicago.

Investigators say a man in another vehicle pulled up to the car Sunday and opened fire. The boy, Brian Jasso, was shot in the head.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says investigators are trying to determine if the boy's death was a case of mistaken identity. The shooting happened in an area known for gang violence.

Chicago Tribune publisher and editor Bruce Dold says the newspaper is "saddened and stunned by the news."

The boy's stepdad is an independent contractor who delivers the Tribune and other newspapers.