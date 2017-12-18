UN to vote on requiring US to rescind Jerusalem declaration

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has scheduled a vote on a resolution that would require the United States to rescind its declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a move aimed at showing the depth of global opposition to President Donald Trump's action.

The U.S. is certain to veto the Egyptian-drafted resolution, but supporters hope the 14 other council members vote "yes" on Monday.

The draft resolution names no country, but expresses "deep regret at recent decisions concerning the status of Jerusalem."

It stresses that "Jerusalem is a final status issue to be resolved through negotiations."

The draft resolution affirms that "any decisions and actions which purport to have altered, the character, status or demographic composition" of Jerusalem "have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded."