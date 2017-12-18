Hawaii attorney general announces run for US Congress

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin, who has been fighting President Trump's travel ban, has announced he will run for U.S. Congress.

Chin seeks to replace Hawaii's Rep. Colleen Hanabusa.

Chin made the announcement Monday saying that the last year of legal action against the current administration sparked him to run for office for the first time.

Chin has been a vocal opponent to decisions by President Donald Trump's administration.

Before Trump was sworn in, Chin and five other attorneys general asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to reject the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general.

After taking office, Trump issued an executive order to temporarily ban travel to the U.S. by people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Chin and others have filed repeated lawsuits to block the ban.