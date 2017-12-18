US judge steps down after accusations of sexual misconduct

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent U.S. appeals court judge has announced his retirement days after women alleged he subjected them to inappropriate sexual conduct or comments.

Judge Alex Kozinski of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a statement Monday that a battle over the accusations would not be good for the judiciary. He says he'll retire, effective immediately.

The Washington Post reported last week that at least 15 women made allegations against Kozinski that go back decades. The allegations include inappropriate touching and lewd comments.

In his statement, Kozinski apologizes to anyone he's caused to feel uncomfortable in the workplace.

The 67-year-old was chief judge of the 9th Circuit, the largest federal appeals court circuit in the country, from 2007 to 2014.

The 9th Circuit has opened a misconduct inquiry.