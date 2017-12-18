The Latest: US Air Force notes security incident at UK base

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the police response at a British air base used by U.S. Air Force (all times local):

3:00 p.m.

U.S. Air Force Europe says there are reports of a security incident at British air base used by the U.S. Air Force and that the situation is ongoing.

The U.S. has air-refueling assets stationed at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, England, located 80 miles north of London.

The Royal Air Force base says it was locked down after reports of a disturbance at 1 p.m. Monday.

It says emergency personnel are responding to the situation and that additional details would be provide when possible.

British media are suggesting someone in a vehicle tried to force his way through a checkpoint, but this hasn't been confirmed.

2:50 p.m.

British police say they are responding to a "significant" incident at a Royal Air Force base used by the U.S. Air Force.

Police say it happened at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk and urged the public to stay away from the area for the time being. Police said Monday that further details would be released shortly.

British media suggested an individual in a vehicle tried to force his way through a checkpoint, but this wasn't confirmed.

RAF officials referred calls to police.