Cowboy boots are as much a part of San Antonio as the Alamo

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cowboy boots are a part of Texas identity. And a visit to San Antonio would not be complete without browsing the cowboy boot section at the local Western wear shop.

They might be boots for a hard day's work at the ranch or a slick pair of exotic skin boots made from snake or alligator, designed to be worn to the office or on the dance floor.

Shops include Cavender's Boot City, Lucchese Bootmaker and Little's Boot Company.

Any boot-wearing Texan can attest it takes confidence to pull off a fancy pair, especially if you've didn't grow up in a Western-wear culture. Texans just don't wear them sparingly: Western boots are matched with business suits, accessorized with mini-skirts and even found under the occasional wedding dress.