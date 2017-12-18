6 aid workers missing in South Sudan following clash

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan's government spokesman says that six aid workers are missing after clashes between government and opposition soldiers near the northwestern town of Raga.

Ateny Wek Ateny said Monday the government blames the opposition forces, known as IO, loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar for the abductions. He demanded the release of the aid workers.

The missing humanitarian workers are from three organizations, two international groups, HealthNet and Solidarity International, and one local aid group. The country director for Solidarity International, Mainul Islam Opu from Bangladesh, is the only foreigner among the victims, the rest are South Sudanese nationals.

South Sudan's opposition group confirmed that they have four of the aid workers but said they rescued the workers from being used as "human shields" by the government.