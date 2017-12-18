Puerto Rico gov orders review of all post-hurricane deaths

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's governor is ordering authorities to review all deaths reported since Hurricane Maria hit nearly three months ago amid accusations that the U.S. territory vastly undercounted storm-related deaths.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said in a statement on Monday that it's possible the toll is higher than the 64 deaths currently blamed on the Category 4 hurricane that hit on Sept. 20 with winds of up to 154 mph (248 kph) and caused up to an estimated $95 billion in damage.

His administration has repeatedly defended the official hurricane-related death count even though demographers said a spike in the number of deaths after the hurricane was not normal.

Officials have said the average number of daily deaths increased from 82 to 117 after the storm.