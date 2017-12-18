Poland's PM: Nord Stream 2 would be harmful to region

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's new Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says a planned gas pipeline to link Russia with Germany that bypasses Poland threatens central Europe's security.

The so-called Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be the second to carry Russian gas directly to Germany and Western Europe via the Baltic Sea instead of through Poland and Ukraine.

Morawiecki said Monday the planned pipeline could add to instability in Ukraine. More than 10,000 people have been killed in fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists since 2014.

Morawiecki also denied reports that Germany was ready to give up the project if Poland abandoned talk of World War II reparations from Berlin.

Seeking to cut dependence on Russia, Poland is importing liquid gas from the United States and plans to open a pipeline with Norway.