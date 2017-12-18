Romanian judges say new laws will stymie prosecutions

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Hundreds of Romanian judges and prosecutors have staged protests around the country over planned modifications to the legal system they say will hamper prosecutions.

The Monday demonstrations were held outside courts in cities including the capital Bucharest, Cluj, Galati, Brasov and Constanta.

Among the proposed changes are a move to ban public statements about investigations and trials and a proposal to allow suspects to be present when witnesses are giving testimony.

Prosecutors say that could mean the victim of a pedophile being obliged to give evidence in front of their perpetrator.

One agency charged with prosecuting organized crime and terrorism said last week that 1,200 drugs trafficking cases would be halted if amendments became law.

President Klaus Iohannis, a critic of the proposals, can send them back to Parliament.