Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 18, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;Morning showers;85;77;WSW;11;82%;82%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;74;63;Sunny and pleasant;76;63;N;6;64%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;61;46;Mostly cloudy;58;48;NE;7;56%;36%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;54;44;Periods of rain;51;44;ENE;10;68%;88%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;47;38;Periods of sun;45;41;W;7;91%;35%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sun, then clouds;27;16;Cloudy, p.m. snow;34;26;S;9;81%;88%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;49;28;Sunny;48;32;SSE;6;68%;1%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;21;-11;Sunny and colder;7;-17;ENE;5;82%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;94;75;Couple of t-storms;94;73;ENE;7;61%;86%;13

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;61;42;Partly sunny;54;43;N;5;67%;43%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;75;63;Sun and clouds;75;63;WSW;12;59%;51%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, nice;69;45;Sun and clouds, nice;73;50;SE;4;42%;6%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;88;75;A few showers;87;73;ESE;6;74%;98%;7

Bangalore, India;Turning out cloudy;79;57;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;ENE;8;55%;3%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Nice with some sun;85;60;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;NNE;11;37%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;55;39;Periods of sun;54;38;NNE;10;58%;8%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;43;21;Partly sunny;39;23;WSW;7;25%;6%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow showers;38;26;Partly sunny, chilly;35;26;W;7;55%;28%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;38;28;Rain and snow shower;36;34;WSW;6;95%;78%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;71;41;Sunshine, pleasant;72;44;ESE;6;58%;30%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;80;64;A t-storm in spots;80;62;E;10;64%;60%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;37;24;Partly sunny;34;25;NNW;7;69%;8%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;46;36;Partly sunny;42;37;WSW;4;82%;42%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Showers of rain/snow;39;29;Partly sunny;36;28;WNW;5;58%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;37;24;Partly sunny, chilly;34;23;NW;4;65%;3%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;72;63;Cloudy with a shower;73;64;NE;11;62%;61%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A touch of a.m. rain;90;67;A t-storm in spots;87;65;SW;5;45%;65%;4

Busan, South Korea;Warmer;47;30;Mostly sunny, cold;41;24;NW;8;49%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;61;High clouds and warm;77;62;NNE;6;60%;0%;1

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, windy;72;59;Plenty of sunshine;73;60;SSE;23;52%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;80;67;Mostly sunny;79;67;ENE;3;68%;37%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;84;72;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;NNE;11;62%;52%;5

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;47;40;Areas of morning fog;50;30;WNW;12;56%;6%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, pleasant;91;74;Partly sunny;88;75;NNE;9;68%;28%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;36;33;Rather cloudy;38;34;SSE;4;90%;42%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;78;68;High clouds;77;70;N;12;59%;3%;5

Dallas, United States;Areas of morning fog;58;57;Mild with heavy rain;64;50;WSW;4;94%;90%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;89;78;A t-storm in spots;87;77;ENE;13;80%;79%;4

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;Partly sunny;74;52;WNW;7;45%;0%;3

Denver, United States;Not as cool;57;31;Mostly sunny;56;36;SSW;5;37%;2%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing;81;61;Partly sunny, nice;81;60;N;4;62%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower;93;74;Some sun, a t-storm;85;75;NE;3;74%;61%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;49;41;A shower in spots;54;48;SW;11;95%;64%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;52;40;Mostly cloudy, mild;58;38;N;7;34%;15%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny intervals;60;50;Partly sunny;63;53;ESE;12;65%;26%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;69;48;Plenty of sun;69;47;NNE;11;36%;0%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;83;61;Partly sunny;84;63;NE;7;51%;66%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;83;69;Mostly sunny;82;68;E;10;59%;2%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A snow shower;36;30;Periods of sun;34;30;W;5;97%;16%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;86;68;High clouds;85;70;N;8;55%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;65;50;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;NNE;11;38%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;82;68;Mostly cloudy;80;66;NNE;3;66%;44%;1

Hyderabad, India;Increasing clouds;84;57;Sun, some clouds;83;55;ENE;6;40%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;72;46;Hazy sunshine;73;48;NNE;4;53%;3%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and cooler;47;45;A shower in places;49;42;NNE;9;77%;79%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;86;76;Cloudy with showers;88;76;WNW;10;73%;94%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;87;70;Sunny and nice;87;71;WSW;7;38%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;87;64;Becoming cloudy;82;61;ENE;7;36%;62%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;50;27;Clouds and sun;51;31;WNW;4;30%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;76;61;Hazy sunshine;82;61;NNE;12;22%;7%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;66;40;Partial sunshine;68;43;E;4;66%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;92;66;Sunny and very warm;95;69;NNW;7;29%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Wet snow;34;28;Snow;30;27;NW;14;85%;82%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;89;77;Mostly sunny;89;75;NNE;7;61%;26%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;86;73;Low clouds;85;72;SSW;6;75%;63%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunshine, pleasant;76;56;Hazy sunshine;78;57;NNW;5;63%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;ESE;4;73%;79%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler;62;38;A t-storm in spots;58;37;ENE;10;59%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;SW;7;76%;66%;7

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;72;65;Inc. clouds;73;66;S;7;75%;31%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;57;45;Plenty of sunshine;62;40;ENE;6;77%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;44;32;Partly sunny;44;42;WSW;7;87%;28%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;72;49;Plenty of sunshine;69;49;ENE;5;44%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;83;75;Variable cloudiness;86;76;SW;6;69%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;52;38;Partly sunny;54;30;NE;5;52%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;More clouds than sun;86;81;Mostly sunny;87;81;NE;11;63%;21%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;82;75;Cloudy with showers;82;75;NNE;6;87%;100%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with showers;81;76;Periods of rain;87;77;ENE;5;77%;87%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun, hot;91;74;A shower or t-storm;95;61;SE;18;42%;100%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;74;46;Some sun, pleasant;73;48;ENE;4;45%;10%;5

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;82;70;Mostly sunny;82;70;E;7;65%;2%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;30;24;Mostly cloudy;28;22;NNW;14;69%;58%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and breezy;87;75;Sunshine and breezy;87;75;ENE;16;63%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;70;59;Mostly cloudy;72;61;ENE;9;55%;45%;4

Montreal, Canada;Snow;17;13;A wintry mix;39;25;W;8;86%;82%;0

Moscow, Russia;A snow shower;32;30;A bit of a.m. snow;35;32;E;7;83%;72%;0

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;90;74;Partly sunny;90;72;NE;7;46%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;79;58;A shower or two;75;57;NE;14;65%;61%;9

New York, United States;Variable cloudiness;47;39;Partly sunny;52;38;W;14;59%;7%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partial sunshine;70;55;Cloudy;66;53;NE;5;64%;38%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and cold;4;-8;Mostly sunny, cold;1;-10;S;6;79%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;48;36;Some sun, a shower;49;29;WNW;11;58%;55%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rather cloudy;30;22;A bit of ice;29;26;N;2;72%;66%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little a.m. snow;17;15;A little icy mix;39;22;W;15;86%;66%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, downpours;84;78;Heavy showers;83;77;NW;10;83%;93%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;92;77;An afternoon shower;91;76;NNW;6;73%;69%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;86;74;Spotty showers;84;73;E;7;79%;70%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;46;34;Partly sunny;45;36;WNW;4;81%;35%;1

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;68;59;Mostly sunny;73;59;SSE;14;51%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;86;64;Partly sunny, nice;80;63;N;12;47%;29%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;90;75;Partly sunny, nice;90;75;ENE;8;65%;33%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;69;Mostly sunny;92;69;E;5;46%;3%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;34;23;Partly sunny;32;28;WSW;5;72%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;38;12;Sunny and colder;23;2;SE;7;55%;45%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;69;50;A little rain;67;52;SE;8;58%;85%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;62;39;Plenty of sun;62;43;E;3;60%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;77;A little rain;86;77;SE;9;65%;82%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow, then rain;43;35;Some sleet;39;34;SW;14;72%;79%;0

Riga, Latvia;Areas of morning fog;33;28;Partly sunny;36;26;N;2;96%;47%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;92;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;WSW;7;70%;55%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;65;43;Sunny and nice;72;45;ENE;4;40%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunny and chilly;49;29;Chilly with some sun;48;27;NE;5;61%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;34;24;Low clouds;29;24;SSE;5;84%;2%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;61;45;Mostly sunny;59;49;SW;6;67%;55%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sun;79;62;An afternoon shower;81;63;ENE;10;63%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;82;76;A shower in spots;84;77;ENE;12;74%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;78;65;Partly sunny, humid;78;65;N;9;76%;30%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;73;34;Plenty of sunshine;69;30;ENE;6;25%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Increasing clouds;85;56;Sunny and nice;90;60;SW;6;33%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;86;72;Mostly sunny;84;72;N;9;73%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;57;40;Sunny and pleasant;64;33;ESE;4;74%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;49;43;Rain, becoming heavy;49;37;SSW;16;84%;92%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Rain/snow showers;38;23;Sunny, but chilly;30;15;NNW;6;40%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny and chilly;46;36;Plenty of sunshine;50;37;NNW;13;51%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;88;79;A t-storm in spots;88;78;N;11;72%;55%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy;36;27;A snow shower;32;16;W;10;81%;71%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;75;A shower in spots;85;74;ENE;10;72%;69%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of clouds;35;26;Partly sunny;33;28;SW;5;81%;6%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;83;73;Mostly sunny, warmer;93;78;N;15;53%;54%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;61;57;A little rain;61;58;NE;9;76%;85%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. snow shower;35;32;Periods of sun;36;29;SSW;4;93%;27%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;50;34;Mostly sunny;47;34;NE;4;76%;12%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;49;33;Mostly sunny, mild;51;36;NNW;6;63%;22%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;55;36;Plenty of sunshine;57;41;W;5;27%;40%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;79;61;Cloudy and very warm;80;63;ENE;4;46%;1%;1

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;49;31;Partly sunny, chilly;47;22;ENE;4;44%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;49;33;Mostly sunny;54;33;NNE;7;63%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Freezing drizzle;38;36;A bit of rain;43;31;W;20;78%;62%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;60;49;A little p.m. rain;59;51;ENE;2;73%;94%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;56;42;Cloudy;56;43;ESE;3;71%;71%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;9;-7;Abundant sunshine;14;-5;NW;7;81%;37%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A little rain;45;37;Rain, some heavy;40;29;NE;5;78%;93%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;36;23;Periods of sun;35;26;WNW;7;49%;16%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;72;47;Turning cloudy;74;47;E;5;41%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Freezing fog;31;24;Partly sunny;32;23;N;5;79%;68%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;34;23;Chilly with some sun;30;27;WNW;6;81%;33%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy and cooler;63;57;Warmer;71;56;SSW;25;56%;70%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;91;69;Partly sunny, nice;85;62;SE;8;44%;0%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;41;29;Partly sunny, mild;48;29;E;2;49%;44%;2

