CIA chief Pompeo meets with King Salman in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia's King Salman has met with the director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Mike Pompeo, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The official Saudi Press Agency says the two discussed bilateral relations and regional developments on Monday.

On the Saudi side, the meeting was attended by the king's son, Prince Khalid bin Salman, who is the Saudi ambassador to Washington, as well as Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, the head of General Intelligence Khalid al-Humaidan and royal court chief Khalid al-Issa.

Earlier this month, Pompeo said he'd sent a letter to Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite fighting Quds Force, warning him that the United States would hold Tehran accountable for any attacks it conducted on American interests in Iraq.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are also regional foes.